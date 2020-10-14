Dr Li-Meng Yan, virologist who claims COVID-19 manufactured in China lab challenges Facebook

Dr Li-Meng Yan, a virologist from China who claims that COVID-19 was manufactured in a lab "dared" Facebook to discuss "point-to-point in a live broadcast" based on her reports on the lab-origin of the virus by the Chinese regime.

In her study, Yan had said: "SARS-CoV-2 is a product of laboratory modification, which can be created in approximately six months using a template virus owned by a laboratory of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)."

"The scale and the coordinated nature of this scientific fraud signifies the degree of corruption in the fields of academic research and public health. As a result of such corruption, damages have been made both to the reputation of the scientific community and to the well-being of the global community."

Since when could Facebook judge the validity of scientific evidence?



Dare anyone represent Facebook to discuss with me point-to-point in a live broadcast, based on my two reports on the lab-origin of COVID-19 by CCP regime?



Why is Facebook so scared of the facts of COVID-19?

"Importantly, while SARS-CoV-2 meets the criteria of a bioweapon specified by the PLA, its impact is well beyond what is conceived for a typical bioweapon," Dr Yan asserted.

The Chinese virologist took aim at Facebook, asking the social media giant "why it so scared of the facts of COVID-19?"

Facebook had earlier censured WION over Dr Li-Meng Yan's interview. However, the issue was resolved later.

"Since when could Facebook judge the validity of scientific evidence? Dr Yan asked. Last month, the scientific community had rejected her claims, however, Dr Li-Meng Yan said the Chinese Communist Party was trying to muzzle her voice.