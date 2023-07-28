Dozens injured after blast in Russian city Taganrog near Ukraine border: Reports

At least 15 people were injured after a "rocket supposedly exploded" near a cafe in the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog near the border with Ukraine, said the regional governor, on Tuesday (July 28). This comes after Russian state media reported a blast at the city's central square which is also said to have damaged a residential building.

"A rocket supposedly exploded. Rescuers are at the scene. There are no dead. There are several injured to whom ambulances have been dispatched," Rostov region governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram. He later reported that some 15 people suffered "light injuries".

This is a developing story...More to follow.

