Don't eat Tide Pods or inject Lysol: Twitter reacts to Trump's idea to combat coronavirus

Donald Trump Photograph:( AFP )
After President Donald Trump wondered Thursday about possibly injecting disinfectants into people infected with the coronavirus, "Tide Pods" and other household cleaners began trending on Twitter.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday at the press briefing in the White House suggested that medical experts should somehow try to find a way to inject light or disinfectants into the human body to kill coronavirus
Watch: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to treat coronavirus
Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”
After this several doctors warned the public against injecting disinfectant or using UV light.
Please don't eat tide pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant.— WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2020
If you do need help with #COVID19 issues, we have lots of resources at https://t.co/C4x8jjWL0x
Just don't make a bad situation worse.
Clorox, Tide Pods, and Lysol will kill the coronavirus. No question about it. But if you are infected, then the coronavirus is inside your cells. If you use any of those disinfectants to kill the coronavirus within your own cells, then you’ll die right along with the coronavirus.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 24, 2020
Social media platform Twitter also exploded with videos and memes on Trump's statement."Tide Pods" and other household cleaners began trending on Twitter.
Reaction: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to beat coronavirus and 'clean' the lungs— The Daily Angle (@thedailyangle) April 24, 2020
Theme Music: Curb Your Enthusiasm @EricRobinson00 #clorox #lysol #birx pic.twitter.com/GV7RzB0EJG
April 24, 2020
Product junkies, it's y'all time #TidePods pic.twitter.com/0BmjLtZqlu— RudeYetRight (@RudeYetRight) April 24, 2020