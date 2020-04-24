Don't eat Tide Pods or inject Lysol: Twitter reacts to Trump's idea to combat coronavirus

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 24, 2020, 12.32 PM(IST)

Donald Trump Photograph:( AFP )

After President Donald Trump wondered Thursday about possibly injecting disinfectants into people infected with the coronavirus, "Tide Pods" and other household cleaners began trending on Twitter.

 

US President Donald Trump on Thursday at the press briefing in the White House suggested that medical experts should somehow try to find a way to inject light or disinfectants into the human body to kill coronavirus

Watch: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to treat coronavirus

Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

After this several doctors warned the public against injecting disinfectant or using UV light.

Social media platform Twitter also exploded with videos and memes on Trump's statement."Tide Pods" and other household cleaners began trending on Twitter.

