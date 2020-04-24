Don't eat Tide Pods or inject Lysol: Twitter reacts to Trump's idea to combat coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Thursday at the press briefing in the White House suggested that medical experts should somehow try to find a way to inject light or disinfectants into the human body to kill coronavirus

Watch: Trump suggests 'injection' of disinfectant to treat coronavirus



Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

After this several doctors warned the public against injecting disinfectant or using UV light.

Please don't eat tide pods or inject yourself with any kind of disinfectant.



If you do need help with #COVID19 issues, we have lots of resources at https://t.co/C4x8jjWL0x



Just don't make a bad situation worse. — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) April 23, 2020 ×

Clorox, Tide Pods, and Lysol will kill the coronavirus. No question about it. But if you are infected, then the coronavirus is inside your cells. If you use any of those disinfectants to kill the coronavirus within your own cells, then you’ll die right along with the coronavirus. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 24, 2020 ×

Social media platform Twitter also exploded with videos and memes on Trump's statement."Tide Pods" and other household cleaners began trending on Twitter.