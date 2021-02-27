Donald Trump's golden statue at CPAC reflects his hold on Republican Party

Donald Trump is no longer in office of the US President. He is even banned from popular social media platforms like Twitter. He is making a lot less buzz than before. But he still commands political clout within the Republican Party and his gold-coloured statue at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) conference is being talked about as a symbol of the same. US conservatives praised Donald Trump at the annual gathering on Friday (February 26)

Prominent congressional conservatives - including Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Josh Hawley and Representatives Steve Scalise and Matt Gaetz - were among the Trump loyalists speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, which the former president will address on Sunday (February 28).

The gold-coloured statue of Donald Trump is dressed in a jacket, red tie and boxer shorts with Stars-and-Stripes. The statue was on display at the conference site.

Two participants wheeled the larger-than-life statue through the conference center lobby, according to a video on social media. It was initially unclear why the statue, showing a cartoonish version of Trump with an oversize head, was there.

The statue drew instant derision online, with commentators comparing it to the golden calf that enraged the prophet Moses in the Old Testament.

Later in the day, Tommy Zegan told Reuters he was the artist behind the statue and that he came up with the idea three years ago as a "more tasteful" antidote to some unflattering effigies of Trump at the time, such as the 'Baby Trump' balloons and the Trump 'golden toilet'.

Zegan said the statue contains several symbolic elements that convey the spirit of Trump: the suit is for Trump's status as a businessman, the red tie represents the Republican party, the sandals are because Zegan thinks this is the time for Trump to be vacationing "in the lap of luxury" and the magic wand?

"The magic wand basically represents what Obama had said. You know, 'how is he going to bring back all these jobs? What does he have, some sort of magic wand?' " Zegan told Reuters.

It is expected that Trump will talk at CPAC on Sunday. He will likely speak on future of Republican Party and lay out policy differences within a group riven by differences in the wake of his chaotic four years in office.

