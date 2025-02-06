Lara Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will soon be hosting a show on Fox News during prime time. The show has been titled 'My View with Lara Trump,' and will air on Saturdays at 9 pm ET, announced FOX News Media Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Scott on Wednesday (Jan 5).

"A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend line up," said Scott while announcing the show.

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump is Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and is married to his second son, Eric Trump. Her joining a TV network as host while her father-in-law is in office is unprecedented, as no close relative of a sitting US president has ever hosted a major news show.

The 42-year-old is no stranger to broadcasting. She has previously worked with Fox as a contributor when, in 2021, she worked as a producer for Inside Edition. She has hosted an online series, 'The Right View', since 2020.

Her return to Fox News is expected to feature big-picture political analysis and interviews with prominent figures. As per Fox News, "'My View with Lara Trump' will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality."

The Trump-Fox relationship

As per the New York Times, Fox News has maintained a close relationship with Donald Trump and his administration. Several Fox personalities have taken positions in Trump's cabinet, including Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defence and Sean Duffy as Transportation Secretary.

The network has also been a platform for the Trump family, with the former president and his children frequently appearing as guests. However, Lara Trump's hiring as a host, while her father-in-law remains a prominent political figure, represents a new chapter in the Trump-Fox saga.

Objectivity under threat?

This unprecedented hiring of a close family member of a prominent political leader can potentially undermine journalistic objectivity. Reports have drawn comparisons to Jenna Bush Hager (daughter of former US president George Bush) and Chelsea Clinton (daughter of former US president Bill Clinton), who both joined TV, but only after their respective fathers' presidencies.

(With inputs from agencies)