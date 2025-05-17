Published: May 17, 2025, 11:01 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:01 IST

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday (May 17) slammed Israel and called it a dangerous and deadly cancerous tumor in the region, adding that it must be uprooted.

Iran's leader continued to bash the "Zionist regime", saying that it is the source of corruption and war.

"Israel is a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region that must be uprooted," he said.

“Undoubtedly, in this region, the source of corruption, war, and conflict is the Zionist regime — a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region — and it must be uprooted and it will be uprooted,” Khamenei said, according to state media.

Iran's leader also bashed US President Donald Trump, saying that the United States "must and will leave the region", following his visit to Gulf nations.

"With the determination of the region's nations, America must and will leave this region," Khamenei said in a televised address while criticising what he called a failed US model aimed at keeping Gulf states dependent on America's support.

After taking over the presidency, US President Donald Trump has been hell-bent on trying to get a new deal over Iran's controversial nuclear programme.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said that Iran has his administration’s proposal and knows it needs to move quickly, a day after saying Washington and Tehran were close to a nuclear deal.

“They have a proposal. More importantly, they know they have to move quickly or something bad is going to happen,” Trump issued the threat on board Air Force One after departing the UAE.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump also criticised Iran for tearing down the region and funding bloodshed abroad.

Trump also bashed Iran during his visit to the Gulf nation, calling it the "most destructive force" in the Middle East, and accused it of causing unthinkable suffering to the Middle Eastern nations.