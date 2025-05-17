'Dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor': Iran's Khamenei bashes 'Zionist regime', calls Israel a source of war, corruption
Published: May 17, 2025, 11:01 IST | Updated: May 17, 2025, 11:01 IST
Story highlights
Iran's leader also bashed US President Donald Trump, saying that the United States "must and will leave the region", following his visit to Gulf nations. WORLD
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday (May 17) slammed Israel and called it a dangerous and deadly cancerous tumor in the region, adding that it must be uprooted.
Iran's leader continued to bash the "Zionist regime", saying that it is the source of corruption and war.
"Israel is a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region that must be uprooted," he said.
“Undoubtedly, in this region, the source of corruption, war, and conflict is the Zionist regime — a dangerous, deadly cancerous tumor in the region — and it must be uprooted and it will be uprooted,” Khamenei said, according to state media.
Iran's leader also bashed US President Donald Trump, saying that the United States "must and will leave the region", following his visit to Gulf nations.
"With the determination of the region's nations, America must and will leave this region," Khamenei said in a televised address while criticising what he called a failed US model aimed at keeping Gulf states dependent on America's support.
After taking over the presidency, US President Donald Trump has been hell-bent on trying to get a new deal over Iran's controversial nuclear programme.