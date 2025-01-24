US President Donald Trump recently derided a fish called the Delta smelt as a "worthless fish," and blamed efforts to save the species for the devastating Los Angeles fires that have destroyed property worth millions in California.

Advertisment

Trump blamed the Delta smelt for the devastating wildfires on social media, in a press conference, and even a White House order. But, is the fish actually to blame? Here's all you need to know.

Also read | Trump blames California environmental policies for LA wildfires

What did Trump say?

Advertisment

Trump blamed California Governor Gavin Newsom and the state's environmental policies for water shortages exasperating the wildfires in Los Angeles. He claimed that Newsom "refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way."

Advertisment

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California. Now the ultimate price is being paid," added Trump, blaming the fish conservation efforts.

Also read | New Los Angeles wildfire forces thousands, including 500 inmates, to evacuate

The US President also reiterated the accusation in a Day One executive order, which in Trump's dramatic signature fashion was titled "Putting People Over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California."

Delta smelt behind California fire devastation?

No, according to AFP, much of Los Angeles' water supply comes from the Colorado River, with agriculture being the primary consumer.

Citing experts, the news agency, reported that the Delta Smelt has minimal connection to the city's water supply. Experts argue that Donald Trump's willingness to condemn an endangered species reflects the chaotic and short-sighted nature of his environmental policies.

Also read | Colman kicks off Sundance as film world reels from LA fires

Talking to AFP, John Buse, general counsel for the Center for Biological Diversity commented: "It's scapegoating an internal enemy that's supposed to be responsible for all our problems, in this case, fires and drought -- and directing everybody's anger toward that".

He said that the blame game Trump was playing was a "classic authoritarian move," and noted that it was a likely harbinger of what we will see under Trump 2.0.

(With inputs from agencies)