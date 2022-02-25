Dog creating ripples in political circles in France. But why?

Although there are numerous dog lovers in France, one animal is getting huge attention for a peculiar reason.

Want to know why? Well, the reason is that the dog called Douglas, who lives in Nice on the Côte d’Azur, was allegedly signed up to vote in the primary race for Les Républicains, as per an investigation carried out by the daily newspaper ‘Libération’. The party had chosen Valérie Pécresse as presidential candidate.

Not just this, four deceased people along with the dog were members of the party. Their names could be found in confidential membership lists for the primary in December. They were also the 148,000 party members, who signed up for the vote journalists, the paper said.

Also Read: Study says that dogs also mourn the loss of a companion

“Douglas was a discreet party activist. After paying €30 online in November, he received a membership card and the right to vote in the primary. No one saw him at meetings and he never commented on the campaign on social media – for the very good reason that Douglas is a dog,” wrote Libération.

Libération said it contacted owner of the Douglas. He also confirmed that he had signed up the animal using his contact details “to see if it was possible”.

Also Read: Ukrainian President says his country 'left alone' to fight Russia; claims enemy marked him as 'target no. 1'

Pécresse has said that she knows nothing about the dog’s alleged presence and denied any irregularities in the campaign. She said it had been “exemplary” and had never been challenged.

It has also led to a flurry of jokes on social media, targetting Pécresse.

(With inputs from agencies)