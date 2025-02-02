A 19-year-old US nurse was arrested after she posted a video of herself twerking over disabled patients on social media platform TikTok.

Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan from Loganville, Georgia was charged with exploitation of a disabled person after the video she filmed while dancing inappropriately over a patient went viral. In the clip, she can be provocatively dancing over a person sitting, in a scrub suit with a stethoscope. The video was allegedly filmed in the patient’s house.

In another video, she was seen dancing over the head of a man sitting in a bathtub. She then took out a pill box from her pocket and popped one into his mouth. She was also seen smirking in her mugshot, suggesting no remorse for her actions.

Arrested by police

The Loganville Police Department was made aware of the viral video on January 23 and launched an investigation. On January 28, Koiyan was arrested from her residence and was booked into the Walton County Jail. The police also confirmed that she was working in an in-home adult daycare when one of the videos was filmed.

Loganville Police Chief Michael L Jones told USA Today, “I was appalled and disgusted that anyone would create such a video featuring a disabled person. As police officers, our highest duty is to protect those who cannot protect themselves, and my detectives worked as swiftly as possible to bring charges in this incident.”

Public outrage and social media reaction

The videos shared by the nurse on social media have sparked outrage, as many expressed their disgust and shock over it.

“Disgusting! She was proud of her behaviour too!!!” wrote a social media user. Another said, “Omg but why would someone do that in the first place.”

A third commented, “Her license is meant to be revoked… because that does not look professional.”

“This is sickening. People like her should never be in a position to care for vulnerable individuals,” said another person.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that these patients trust their caregivers, only to be exploited like this,” a user expressed outrage.

(With inputs from agencies)