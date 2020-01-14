'Discussions are going on': Canadian PM Trudeau on Harry and Meghan's security cost

Amid the royal spat in Britain, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there would be "many discussions to come" including on whether it will take on some costs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security.

Speaking to a Canadian television network, Trudeau said so far the Canadian government has not been involved with their plans but confirmed that the government will play a role if they choose to live in Canada.

"There's still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes as themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have," Trudeau said in response to a reporter's question.

On being asked whether Canada will pay the security costs, Trudeau said, "I think that is part of the reflection that needs to be had and discussions are going on."

"I think there is there is a general feeling of appreciation for the Sussexes," Trudeau also said.

This comes after Queen Elizabeth reluctantly agreed to her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish for a more independent future after the British royal family held crisis talks on Monday to resolve a widening rift among the Windsors.

Harry and his American actress wife will now begin a "period of transition" that will see them split their time between Britain and Canada as they also seek a lifestyle less encumbered by royal duties and to end their reliance on public funding.

A final decision on the future of the couple, officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will be determined in days, Queen Elizabeth said in a statement.