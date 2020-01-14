Most memorable moments of Prince Harry and Meghan

Two years after making their relationship public, Prince Harry and Megan Markle have declared that they will step back as senior royals.
The timeline of the most memorable moments of the royal couple:
First public appearance
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance together at the Invictus games in Toronto on September 25, 2017.
Officially engaged
The couple officially announced their engagement on November 27, 2017.
First Christmas together
Meghan and Harry arrive at a church in Sandringham on December 25, 2017 to the celebrate Christmas with the royals, a first for a royal fiancee.
First official evening engagement
Meghan attends her first official evening engagement with Harry at the Endeavour Fund awards on February 1,2018.
First official visit
Meghan goes on her first official visit to Scotland with Harry in Edinburgh on February 13,2018.
Royal wedding
They can be seen departing from the Windsor Castle where they got married on May 19, 2018. The wedding was attended by several VIP guests and Hollywood celebrities.
First official engagement as married couple
The couple attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in honour of the Prince of Wales's patronages in his 70th birthday year.
First child
The duke and duchess present baby Archie to the world at a press briefing at St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.
First trip with child
Harry and Meghan with Archie on a two-week royal tour of South Africa.
Step back
The duke and duchess announced in a statement released by Buckingham Palace they are stepping back as "senior" members of the Royal Family and are "working to become financially independent". They also reveal they will split their time between the UK and North America.