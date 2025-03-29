Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has reportedly been accused of plagiarising University of Oxford thesis. On Friday (March 29), Carney - who is also former governor of the Bank of England - denied the allegations that he copied 10 passages of text for his 1995 doctorate.

The allegations came as a blow to the Canadian PM's campaign for the upcoming election which is scheduled for April 24.

Some of the passages of his published thesis rom his doctorate in economics from were allegedly had verbatim quotes, paragraphs or lightly amended excerpts from previous works without proper attribution.

“He’s just directly repeating without quotations. That’s what we call plagiarism," Geoffrey Sigalet, from the University of British Columbia said, Telegraph reported.

In many of such examples - the original quote by Economist Jeremy C. Stein published in 1989 was: “Earnings more than one period into the future can be ignored, as current decisions have no effect on such earnings.”

Meanwhile, Carney's thesis published in 1995 said, "Our simple characterisation of the effects of harvesting means that earnings more than one period in the future can be ignored since current decisions have no effect on these earnings."

The plagiarism copy was flagged to Carney's campaign team. They called the allegations “irresponsible mischaracterisation” of his work.

'How many kids did you molest?'

The election campaign did not started well for Carney as in the series of problems, he was heckled while addressing a campaign in which he was asked about his alleged involvement with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The heckler asked "How many kids did you molest with Jeffrey Epstein?" during the campaign for the upcoming election in Canada.

In a video circulated on the social media platform X, Carney was seen addressing a large pool of people when suddenly the heckler interrupted him with his not-so-pleasing question. The Canadian PM suddenly stopped his speech midway and looked back at the audiences as a huge hooting came after the question. He was seen shocked, uncomfortable and awkward as he tried continuing with his speech. He was somewhat laughing at the question.

(With inputs from agencies)