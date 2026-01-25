/Did Bangladesh's Jamaat candidate call for Quran-based parliamentary system and ban on non-believers from parliament?

Days ahead of Bangladesh parliamentary elections, a candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami triggered a massive row after saying that there should be no non-believer or “immoral" representative in the Parliament. Addressing a rally, Afzal Hossain, Jamaat candidate from Barguna-2 constituency, said that Bangladesh is a country with 80 per cent of the population is Muslim and therefore it should have a parliamentary system based on the Quran. Clips from the rally went viral. WION cannot independently verify those clips. There is no confirmation if he actually said this as there is no coverage of any such statement in prominent Bnagladeshi news portals.

Bangladesh's next general election is scheduled for Feb 12. The country will go to polls for the first time after national uprising ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024.Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has been leading the country as interim leader since Hasina's exit.

"In a country where nearly 80 per cent of the population is Muslim, there should be no non-believer or “immoral" representative in Parliament. Do you want the Quran or do you want deviation?" Hossain allegedly said. According to viral clips, he went on to say that Jamaat-e-Islami would establish a parliamentary system based on the Quran, asserting that Bangladesh is a Muslim country. He also rejected the idea of a constitutional framework, that is being insisted by Bangladeshi government. He supported Quran based punishments, including cutting off of thieves’ hands, claiming it would eliminate crime, according to various reports.

These remarks came amid rising violence against minorities in the neighbouring country. Several Hindus have been killed Bangladesh after renewed protest in the country after the the death of one of July uprising organiser Sharif Osman Hadi.

Hasina calls Bangladesh elections a “sham”

Meanwhile, Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that the country cannot hold free and fair elections while the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus remains in power. Speaking via an audio message played to an audience at Delhi’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia, Hasina sharply criticised the Yunus-led government, describing it as an “illegal” regime that has plunged Bangladesh into chaos and suppressed democracy. "Bangladesh will never experience free and fair elections until the shadow of the Yunus clique is lifted from the people of Bangladesh,” she said.