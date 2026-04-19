/Despite no dates set for US-Iran talks 2.0, Pakistan deploys over 10,000 police officers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Pakistan has deployed over 10,000 police personnel and imposed sweeping security measures in Rawalpindi and Islamabad amid growing speculation over a possible second round of talks between the US and Iran, even as no official date has been announced.

According to a report by The Express Tribune, authorities have established over 600 checkpoints across Rawalpindi, the city adjacent to the capital, as part of heightened security arrangements for the potential arrival of foreign delegations.

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The US and Iran held rare direct talks in Pakistan on April 11 and 12 in an effort to resolve their conflict, but the discussions concluded without any agreement. Islamabad has since renewed diplomatic efforts to facilitate another round of negotiations aimed at securing a final deal.

As part of these efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye, while Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir spent three days in Iran to build consensus on key issues. Security measures have intensified after the remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting he may visit Pakistan for the signing of a potential agreement with Tehran.

Special measures across cities

Authorities have announced that several sensitive areas around Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and Islamabad International Airport will be sealed from midnight on Sunday. A red alert has been declared, particularly in the vicinity of these locations, with police officers also being deployed on rooftops to enhance surveillance.

The security protocol extends to Islamabad, where officials have begun securing sensitive routes and obtaining safety clearances from building owners. Property owners along these routes have been instructed to follow strict security guidelines, including restricting access to unrelated individuals and prohibiting parking.