DeSantis-led Disney World district eliminates diversity and equity programmes

The Walt Disney World governing district, now under the control of Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees, eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes, mirroring the governor's broader efforts to curtail such initiatives in various sectors, including higher education on Tuesday (August 1). The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District announced the discontinuation of its diversity committee and related job responsibilities, along with the termination of previous initiatives focused on achieving racial and gender parity through contract awards, as reported by the Associated Press.

What is the district's new direction?

The district's new administrator, Glenton Gilzean, who is an African American and a former leader of the Central Florida Urban League, characterised these initiatives as "illegal and simply un-American." Gilzean's affiliations with conservative institutions and his appointment to the Florida Commission on Ethics by DeSantis underscore his alignment with the governor's stance. He emphasised unity and cooperation among diverse communities as the driving force for the district's future.

Also read | Trump widens lead over DeSantis with record 54% support even as legal challenges mount

Disney World has not yet commented on the abolishment of the diversity, equity, and inclusion programs within the district.

Governor DeSantis' agenda

Governor DeSantis, who is also a contender for the GOP presidential nomination, has been a vocal proponent of limiting diversity programmes.

He signed a law that prohibits public colleges from using state or federal funds for such programmes. Additionally, he championed Florida's "Stop WOKE" law, which restricts businesses, schools, and colleges from providing training on certain racial concepts. A federal judge previously halted the enforcement of this law in specific settings, citing concerns about its implications.

Historical context

The creation of the district, originally known as the Reedy Creek Improvement District, played a pivotal role in Disney's establishment of a theme park resort near Orlando in the 1960s. This separate governing body allowed Disney to manage essential services on its extensive property. For over five decades, the district was governed by Disney supporters.

Also watch | US Presidential candidate DeSantis lays off one-third of campaign staff

Earlier this year, DeSantis' appointees assumed control of the district following a year-long dispute between the governor and the company. The disagreement arose when Disney publicly opposed a state law banning certain classroom discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity. In response, DeSantis passed legislation granting his appointees control over the district's services, leading to a legal battle between Disney and the governor.

Prior to the shift in leadership, Disney had entered agreements with the previous oversight board members, reducing the new supervisors' authority over design and development. The DeSantis-appointed board members filed a lawsuit in state court, seeking to invalidate these agreements as part of the ongoing legal conflict between the district's new leadership and Disney.