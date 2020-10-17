Democrats have nothing but disdain for your values, says Trump in Florida rally as crowd chants 'Lock up Bidens'

With just 16 days left for the US elections, President Donald Trump visited Florida to campaign as he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Watch:

"Democrats have nothing but disdain for your values and want to turn America into a Communist country," the US President told a crowd in Macon, Georgia.

"It's time we sent a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites," the president added.

Also Read: US election 2020: Key moments of Donald Trump's presidential tenure

The rally is President Trump's second in one week in central Florida which was a Republican stronghold in 2016, however, the US president has been trailing in opinion polls to Biden in the state.

"He (Joe Biden) is a servant of the wealthy donors, globalists and special interests who got rich bleeding America dry. And by the way, I could call these guys. Everyone of them would give me millions. I'm president," the President said at the rally.

Trump attacked the media saying: "our media is the enemy of the people".

"I got an emergency call today. They say, ‘Sir, I’m sorry to tell you, but President Obama is going to start campaigning for Sleepy Joe.’ I said, ‘so what’s the problem with that’ … I said, ‘you know, he campaigned harder than Hillary last time, so why do we care?’" Trump said.

The crowd chanted against the Biden family in Macon, Georgia shouting "Lock up the Bidens. Lock up Hillary!" echoing Trump's campaign rally in 2016.