A Delta Air Lines jet avoided a major mishap and landed safely after it lost a part of its wing flap during a flight on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), reported the USA Today. The Delta flight 3247 was flying from Atlanta to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) when the incident took place.

According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the flight was forced to land 55 minutes late at RDU. The airline, however, did not attribute the delay to the incident but said its delays were a result of thunderstorms in the area, reported the media outlet.

The plane was carrying 109 passengers and six crew members when the incident happened. There weren't reports of any injuries to anybody.

"After the aircraft landed safely, it was observed that a portion of the left wing's trailing edge flap was not in place. Delta is fully supporting retrieval efforts and will cooperate with investigations as nothing is more important than safety," said a Delta spokesperson to USA TODAY.

Meanwhile, the FAA is investigating the case to know the exact cause of the incident. They have also discovered an aircraft part on a driveway in Raleigh and are trying to determine whether it is the missing flap piece from the Delta jet.

Skydiving plane crashes

In another incident, 14 people were injured at a New Jersey airport following a skydiving plane crash on Wednesday (July 3). The incident happened while the plane was taking off from the airport.

Officials stated that the plane, a Cessna 208B, was carrying 15 people, including the pilot, when it ran off the end of the runway and into the woods at Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County around 5:30 p.m.