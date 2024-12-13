Florida, United States

A woman in the US state of Florida has been charged after allegedly threatening an American health insurance company using language similar to that linked to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Briana Boston, 42, reportedly said, “Delay, deny, depose, you people are next” during a recorded call with a representative from Blue Cross Blue Shield about a denied medical claim.

Her words resemble the phrase written on bullets allegedly used in the New York City murder of Thompson, a case that has drawn attention to frustrations with the US healthcare system.

Boston faces charges of making threats to commit a mass shooting or act of terrorism. A judge set her bail at $100,000 following her arrest. The Lakeland Police Department in Florida stated that detectives apprehended her at her home after the call on Tuesday.

Local media reported that Boston told police she believed healthcare companies “deserved karma from the world because they are evil.” She also accepted referencing the alleged killer's language because “it’s what is in the news right now.”

The murder of Thompson has stirred public debate about the US for-profit healthcare system, with some expressing sympathy for the alleged killer – 26-year-old Luigi Mangione.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania on gun charges following a multi-state manhunt. The case has also raised concerns about potential copycat threats, with reports of a “hit list” targeting healthcare executives circulating online.

Authorities have accused Boston of exploiting the CEO’s murder to issue threats against Blue Cross Blue Shield. “She’s been in this world long enough to know better,” Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said, as quoted by local media. “You can’t make threats like that in today’s environment and think we won’t follow up and take action,” he added.

Boston’s lawyer, Jim Headley, argued in court for her release, describing her as a married mother of three with no prior criminal record. However, the judge upheld the $100,000 bail, citing the current climate in the country as a reason for the decision.

Neither the Lakeland Police Department nor Boston’s legal representative has commented further on the case.

(With inputs from agencies)