Decoding Mexico's corruption scandal that involves three former presidents

Three former Mexican presidents, Enrique Peña Nieto, Felipe Calderon, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, 14 senior politicians and one journalist, all are facing a major corruption scandal over a leaked document.

Last month, Emilio Lozoya, ex-head of state oil giant Petroleos Mexicanos was extradited from Spain to face the most far-reaching graft probe in recent Mexican history.

To understand the story, we have to go back to the presidential campaign of 2012.

Lozoya was a close aide of Nieto. Acting as a middleman, he collected bribes from a Brazilian company. He bribed lawmakers to pass a landmark energy reform, which gave private players a larger role in the energy sector.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has called this law "filthy".

"The energy reform intended to privatise the oil and gas market and how did they do it? Well, by bribing anyone who would allow it," Obrador had said.

In 2018, Obrador swept to power due to an anti-corruption platform.

After coming to power, he has sought to paint the former administration as cronies of wealthy business groups.

Obrador is finding more evidence to back his claims.

However, this time, a video shows that cash is being given to the former staff of opposition, National Action Party. This is the same party under which Calderon became Mexican president.

"This video that was released is quite strong. It shows the filth of the regime of corruption that prevailed because all this money was used to buy wills consciousness, votes," Obrador said.

The Mexican president wants the court to release the testimony of Lozoya and other evidence, calling it a matter of national interest.

There is political interest too behind this as Mexico goes into legislative and state elections next year and this can act as solid ammunition against the opposition.

So far, no former president in Mexico in modern history has faced corruption charges or been sent to jail. Now, there are three former presidents who are facing accusations.

Is this just a political game or case that could redeem Mexico's justice system?