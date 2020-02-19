Death toll in China's coronavirus passes 2,000 as another person dies in Hong Kong

The death toll in China's coronavirus surged past 2,000 on Wednesday after 136 more deaths were reported by the country's health commission even as an elderly Hong Kong man who contracted the new coronavirus died.

"A 70-year-old male patient who was infected with the novel coronavirus deteriorated and succumbed in Princess Margaret Hospital this morning," the Hospital Authority said in a statement.

It is the second fatality from the outbreak in Hong Kong.

The number of those infected by the virus has climbed to 74,185 even as the number of new cases fell for the second straight day. China's National Health Commission reported 1,749 new cases. The death toll from the virus stood at 2,004 reported mainly in central Hubei province.

The World Health Organization's (WHO) emergencies programme chief, Mike Ryan said: "Right now, the strategic and tactical approach in China is the correct one."

Meanwhile, Passengers who have tested negative for the coronavirus began leaving a cruise ship off Yokohama in Japan. At least 500 people are expected to disembark from the ship in the coming hours.

The virus has already spread to at least 29 countries. South Korea on Wednesday reported 15 new confirmed cases with Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) confirming the cases. The virus cases in South Korea has now jumped from 31 to 46 even as South Korea has blocked entry to foreigners coming from Hubei which is the epicentre of the virus.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the economy had reached an emergency situation and required stimulus as the epidemic had disrupted demand for South Korean goods such as cars, computer chips and smartphones as statistics revealed Japan and Singapore economies were also experiencing a slowdown and on the brink of recession.