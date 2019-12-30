Death toll climbs to seven in missile attack in Yemen

At least seven people were killed and several injured in a missile attack on a military parade in Yemen's town of al-Dhalea on Sunday.

Government-allied southern separatist forces who control that area blamed Iran-backed Houthi group for the attack. However, no immediate claim of responsibility was made by the Houthis.

The missile struck a parade ground where a military graduation for Security Belt forces had just finished, Security Belt group and the al-Dhalea southern separatist forces said.

Seven people died in the attack which included four children and 25 others were wounded, as per the statement by local forces spokesperson.

As per witnesses account, the missile blasted near a guest platform during the parade.

The Security Belt group is a part of southern separatist forces in south Yemen and backs the creation of an independent state.

UAE also supports the Security Belt forces in a battle against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Yemen is in the middle of massive chaos since almost five years when the Houthi movement ousted President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government in late 2014. The Saudi-led coalition, including the United Arab Emirates intervened militarily, in order to restore Hadi's internationally recognized government.

(with inputs from Reuters)