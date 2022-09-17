Death of Iranian woman after arrest by moral police 'unforgivable': White House

Calling the death of a young Iranian woman after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran "unforgivable," the White House condemned the incident.

According to Iran's state media, authorities launched probes into the death of Mahsa Amini following a demand by President Ebrahim Raisi.

The 22-year-old was detained by morality police enforcing Iran's strict hijab rules although she was ill.

Rejecting allegations on social media that Amini was likely beaten, the local police said "Based on detailed investigations, since her transfer to the vehicle and also at the location (station), there was no physical encounter with her."

We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran’s morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses. #MahsaAmini مهسا_امینی# — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) September 16, 2022 ×

After getting up from her seat to speak to an official at a police station, Amini fell over as per the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage carried by state TV.

Amini was being taken to the station to be "convinced and educated" when she suffered a heart attack, according to the police.

Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained in custody for an “improper” hijab is appalling. Our thoughts are with her family. Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights. Those responsible for her death should be held accountable #مهسا_امینی — Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley (@USEnvoyIran) September 16, 2022 ×

Denying that she suffered any heart condition, her relatives demanded justice and slammed the heavy-handed action by morality police units against women who had removed their hijab.

The incident has triggered protests by Iranians on social media and on the streets and outspoken reformist politician Mahmoud Sadeghi called on Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Twitter to speak out about the case.

Following the revolution in 1979, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes to disguise their figures under Iran's sharia (Islamic) law.

With many women of all ages and backgrounds wearing tight-fitting clothes, the country's hardline rulers are cracking down harder on what they call "immoral behaviour".



(With inputs from agencies)

