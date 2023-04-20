Deadly tornadoes kill two in Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms rolling through the U.S. Midwest produced several tornadoes Wednesday (April 19) night. The rural town of Cole, Oklahoma was hit hard by a monster tornado, ripping off roofs, knocking down trees, dropping golf ball-sized hail and causing widespread power outages.

Reuters has confirmed with the McClain sheriff’s office that there had been at least two deaths. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to reports of people injured and trapped. The causes of death were not immediately available.

The Cole twister was one of several tornadoes confirmed across central Oklahoma according to the National Weather Service. Officials will survey the extent of the damage at daybreak.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE