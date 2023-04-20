ugc_banner

Deadly tornadoes kill two in Oklahoma

Reuters
OklahomaUpdated: Apr 20, 2023, 05:02 PM IST

The Cole twister was one of several tornadoes confirmed across central Oklahoma. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The rural town of Cole, Oklahoma was hit hard by a monster tornado, ripping off roofs, knocking down trees, dropping golf ball-sized hail and causing widespread power outages.

Severe thunderstorms rolling through the U.S. Midwest produced several tornadoes Wednesday (April 19) night. The rural town of Cole, Oklahoma was hit hard by a monster tornado, ripping off roofs, knocking down trees, dropping golf ball-sized hail and causing widespread power outages.

Reuters has confirmed with the McClain sheriff’s office that there had been at least two deaths. Sheriff’s deputies were responding to reports of people injured and trapped. The causes of death were not immediately available.

The Cole twister was one of several tornadoes confirmed across central Oklahoma according to the National Weather Service. Officials will survey the extent of the damage at daybreak.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

India, US facing same security threat from China, says top US Indo-Pacific commander

No free ice cream for locals! BMW accused of discriminating against Chinese visitors at Shanghai auto show

Denmark and Netherlands to donate 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine