Deadly coronavirus death toll closing in on 1.5 lakh globally, cases reach 2.18 million

Cases of infections of the deadly coronavirus have reached 2,157,108 worldwide on Friday as a new study of containment measures in China suggests that countries preparing to ease their lockdowns will have to continuously monitor potential new cases to prevent a second deadly outbreak.



The total number climbed from 1 million to 2 million confirmed cases in less than two weeks, and more than 600,000 cases have been recorded in the US alone.



COVID-19 has now infected 2,157,108 people worldwide and 144,047 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 547,295 people of that tally have recovered.

A few days ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) had claimed how lifting lockdowns too early could lead to a second wave and would be a catastrophe.

The epicentre of the pandemic has shifted twice, first from China to Europe, and then from Europe to America.

Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University have reported in its map that the United States has taken the grim title of the country with the most coronavirus infections and reported a record surge in unemployment.

The confirmed coronavirus death toll has reached 32,917 in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 667,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

The death toll marked an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far. But this figure includes the "probable" deaths related to COVID-19, which were not previously included.