US COVID-19 toll passes 32,000; 'probable' virus deaths included

The confirmed coronavirus death toll has reached 32,917 in the United States, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 667,800 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the United States, which has seen a record number of deaths over the past two days.

The death toll marked an increase of 4,491 deaths in the past 24 hours, by far the highest daily toll in the pandemic so far. But this figure includes the "probable" deaths related to COVID-19, which were not previously included.

New York City had earlier announced it would add 3,778 "probable" coronavirus deaths to its toll.

New York, the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 epidemic, has suffered more than 12,000 deaths across the state alone.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 22,170 deaths although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,920.

As of Thursday night, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recorded 31,071 coronavirus deaths, including 4,141 "probable" virus deaths.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has unveiled plans Thursday evening to reopen the US economy, allowing each state's governor "to take a phased deliberate approach to reopening their individual states".