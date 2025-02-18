A Delta Air Lines jet with 80 people onboard crash-landed on Monday at Toronto's main airport - Pearson Airport. It flipped and was on the tarmac upside down as passengers were seen rushing out of the jet frantically. As many as 18 people were injured.

The horrific scenes reminded of the 2015 Delta Air Lines Flight 1086 crash when a McDonnell Douglas MD-88 aircraft, skidded off the runway and crashed into a fence at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City and coming to rest with its nose facing the East River.

In 2015, The aircraft skidded off a snowy runway. Videos and images taken by witnesses and passengers captured the chaotic scene, with people evacuating the aircraft and emergency responders rushing to the scene.

In 2015 as well as the latest crash, it was Delta Air Lines. Both times, the tarmac was snowy. The crash in 2015 also didn't result in any deaths. It's just that in one case, the jet was turned upside down.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigated the incident and attributed the probable cause to the pilot's failure to maintain directional control during the landing.

Images of both crash sites had eerie similarities.

See old images here:

I can't imagine! A Delta Airlines Plane Skidded Off The Runway and Nearly Into The River!

http://t.co/6XLsayhyl4 pic.twitter.com/HEY3JLi5sb — Jesse Nowlin🎙Google Cloud Champion Innovator (@MrJNowlin) March 6, 2015

Laguardia Airport: 131 passengers/crew on plane. 24 non-life-threatening injuries, 3 of whom transported at this time pic.twitter.com/UlvDtcuHUF — FDNY (@FDNY) March 5, 2015

2025 crash at Toronto airport

The authorities have launched a probe and no explanation has been given so far regarding the cause of the accident. It's also unknown that how the plane ended up flipped with its wings clipped, has been provided.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

They will be assisted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which also sent a team to the scene, according to US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

See images of Toronto's crash here:

BREAKING- Toronto had a Delta flight flipped upside down. I got these photos from a friend on the plane. He’s okay. Minnesota to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DeSoYAlsVo — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)