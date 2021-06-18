Cyberattack was carried out from Russian Federation: Poland

According to Polish deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, cyberattack was conducted from Russian territory which hit several top government officials.

The Polish government had said earlier that it would hold a closed-door meeting on Wednesday to discuss the unprecedented wave of cyberattacks in the country.

"The analysis of our services and the secret services of our allies allows us to clearly state that the cyberattack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation. Its scale and range are wide," Kaczynski said in a statement.

Government spokesman Piotr Muller had said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who had called the Parliament session planned to present documents connected with the cyberattacks.

Poland’s vaccination chief Michal Dworczyk account was reportedly hacked last week. The government spokesman added that cyberattacks encompassed a wide range of people including government members, the PiS party and other groups.

The revelations come just days after US President Joe Biden met Russian President Joe Biden and took up the cyberattack issue.

The US president had told his Russian counterpart that certain critical infrastructure should be "off-limits" to cyberattacks during his meeting at Geneva.

"By cyber or any other means. I gave them a list, 16 specific entities. 16 defined as critical infrastructure," Biden told reporters later.

Biden also took up the ransomware attacks with the Russian president. The US president referred to the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline while telling the Russian president that the US had a "significant cyber capability".

(With inputs from Agencies)