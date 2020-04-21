Crude oil demand falls. But memes hit a high!

Memes hit a high Photograph:( Twitter )
This comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown restricting movement across the world, and causing the demand for oil dry up.
US oil prices fell to an all-time low on Monday -- more than 300 per cent to the lowest price on record.
This also comes in the wake of the superpower that is social media, where every development of international importance is celebrated with a little humour.
So, memes hit a high on Twitter even as the demand for crude fell.
Hmmm! A sad reality!
2020 in summary. #CoronaVirusSA#OilCrash #OilPrices Sasol pic.twitter.com/C0rhftJq6v— Ackloyd (@AW_Chuma) April 21, 2020
A happy reality?
So now my bottle is more expensive than the low class crude oil of Arabs. #OilCrash #OilPrices pic.twitter.com/kmd5Uflcpu— Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) April 21, 2020
Honey, here's the money!
#OilPrices #OilCrash— Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) April 21, 2020
News: Crude Oil Prices fall below 0..
New prices are -37.63$..
Me to petrol pump attendant after filling my car's petrol tank... pic.twitter.com/m5UJBhufxM
Money Heist 2.0?
*Me and my boys planning to get crude oil and make some money*#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/VfEyAbwMMT— swarnim kumar (@iamswarnim) April 21, 2020
We. Cannot. Even.
#OilCrash #OilPrices— Himanshu Dixit (@Himansh84873490) April 21, 2020
Cost of barrel and cost of crude oil pic.twitter.com/lT1i6vspxk
Like whaaattttt?
The barrel is now more expensive than the oil inside. #OilCrash pic.twitter.com/cg4tmCzZ8z— Naresh (@naresh_jangid98) April 21, 2020
Wooohooo!
I'm not surprised at all 👀😬#OilCrash#OilPrice#CrudeOil pic.twitter.com/NbDbIKT7kV— 𝓓𝓪𝓪𝓵𝓲𝓪 ❤️ (@DaaliaKazaan) April 21, 2020
Whatte fun!
Netflix subscription is more expensive than a barrel of oil#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/8bE5gqxBqz— Becklish (@becklishoko) April 20, 2020
Meanwhile, all is not fun in the world. The price of oil has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher cost producers to remain in operation and rather look at declaring bankruptcy.
A lot of US shale producers are in deep trouble and analysts expect that low oil price for few more months will result in a spate of bankruptcies in US.