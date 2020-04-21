Crude oil demand falls. But memes hit a high!

US oil prices fell to an all-time low on Monday -- more than 300 per cent to the lowest price on record.

This comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown restricting movement across the world, and causing the demand for oil dry up.

This also comes in the wake of the superpower that is social media, where every development of international importance is celebrated with a little humour.

So, memes hit a high on Twitter even as the demand for crude fell.

So now my bottle is more expensive than the low class crude oil of Arabs. #OilCrash #OilPrices pic.twitter.com/kmd5Uflcpu — Rocket Scientist (@Rockumon) April 21, 2020 ×

News: Crude Oil Prices fall below 0..

New prices are -37.63$..



Me to petrol pump attendant after filling my car's petrol tank... pic.twitter.com/m5UJBhufxM — Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) April 21, 2020 ×

*Me and my boys planning to get crude oil and make some money*#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/VfEyAbwMMT — swarnim kumar (@iamswarnim) April 21, 2020 ×

Netflix subscription is more expensive than a barrel of oil#OilCrash pic.twitter.com/8bE5gqxBqz — Becklish (@becklishoko) April 20, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, all is not fun in the world. The price of oil has now reached a point that it is increasingly becoming difficult for higher cost producers to remain in operation and rather look at declaring bankruptcy.

A lot of US shale producers are in deep trouble and analysts expect that low oil price for few more months will result in a spate of bankruptcies in US.