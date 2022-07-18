Covid wave hits resort in China, thousands stranded

In what can be a major hurdle in the way of Chinese aim of 'Zero Covid', around 500 people were found to be infected with Covid at a tourist resort, Chinese media said. The tourist resort is located in China's Guangxi region. China's Global Times reported that the outbreak has left over 2000 tourists stranded in Beihai city in the province. The Covid flare-up has hit the holiday report.

Beihai is located in the in the south in Guangxi. It is a popular tourist resorts in the region. First asymptomatic infection in Beihai was reported on July 12. After that, total of nine confirmed infections and 444 asymptomatic infections had been registered till Saturday (July 16), as per report in Global Times.

According to the local health commission of Guangxi, a number of cities including Beihai, Nanning, Guilin, Hezhou and Chongzuo have been affected by the outbreak.

30 asymptomatic infections have been detected in other cities in the region.

This new wave has been triggered by Omicron sub-variants.

In Guangxi, Beihai city has been hardest hit by Omicron.

As per Chinese health authorities, variant BA.2.38. This strain has strong transmissibility and its hard to detect it early.

China recently enforced a lockdown in Xian, a city home to 13 million people. Cases caused by new Omicron sub-variant were reported. From Saturday to Monday 19 COVID-19 infections were detected.

(With inputs from agencies)

