'COVID-19 winter surge is in full force': New York records highest COVID-19 cases amid Omicron threat

As the Omicron variant takes hold in the US, New York reported over 21,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday which is the highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year.

The development comes as President Biden had warned of "winter of severe illness and death" amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said: "We can’t and we won't go back to where we were 21 months ago," while urging people to take the booster doses and wear a mask in public.

We're continuing to work with local partners to fight this winter surge and to make sure all New Yorkers can protect themselves and their loved ones this holiday season.



Starting tomorrow, we’re launching 40+ new vaccine and booster pop-ups across the state. ⬇️ — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 17, 2021 ×

According to US CDC, 93 per cent of adult New Yorkers have taken at least one vaccine dose even as authorities have ramped up the vaccination drive.

Also Read: Can Omicron and Delta unite to create an even worse COVID-19 variant?

Amid the rise in cases, the New York governor informed 3,839 people were hospitalised and 60 people had died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Reports claim the Omicron variant is leading to an increase in COVID-19 cases in New York.

The US is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 805,820 fatalities and over 50 million infected cases since the pandemic began last year.

Watch: Germany faces "massive fifth wave" of COVID-19

The New York governor in a tweet had said: "COVID-19 winter surge is in full force." Hochul however added that the state had the tools to deal with the current virus situation asserting, "We are not defenceless."

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet and we must take extra care to keep ourselves and each other safe," Governor Hochul said.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) had warned that the Omicron variant may have entered most nations undetected. The UN health body informed that the new variant has already spread to 77 countries.

(With inputs from Agencies)