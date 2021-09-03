COVID-19: UK vaccine advisory body not recommends jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds

The UK's vaccine advisory council does not suggest coronavirus immunisations for healthy children aged 12 to 15, but the country's four chief medical officers will investigate the topic further before making a final decision.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has concluded that the COVID vaccine should not be prescribed for those in this age bracket only for health reasons, but has asked the government to consider "broader problems" such as the virus's impact on education.

Following the JCVI's evaluation on Friday, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced that the UK's four chief medical officers will provide additional advice on the vaccination of young people in this age group.

The chief medical officers will convene a meeting of experts and senior leaders in clinical and public health to discuss the issue, after which they will advise ministers on whether or not a universal vaccination programme for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds should be implemented, according to the department.

The Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), an independent medicine regulator, has authorised the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations for anyone aged 12 and up after they passed stringent safety and effectiveness tests.

(With inputs from agencies)