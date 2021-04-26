COVID-19: These countries are latest to impose restrictions on Indian travellers

India has been breaking global record in daily Covid infections. More than 350,000 new cases were detected on Monday. There have been more than 17 million cases since last year and there is no telling whether a peak has been reached or not.

India has close to three million active cases.

More than 14 million people have recovered. That's more than 82 per cent of the total caseload till date.

In the last 24 hours alone, more than 200,000 people have recovered. These numbers are promising, but there is a lot that definitely isn't.

The healthcare system is failing to cope. The shortages are proving to be deadly. Delayed medical response may be driving the toll. In the last 24 hours, more than 2,000 people have died.

The total number of deaths in India so far is close to the 200,000 mark.

The situation is devastating.

Patients are still struggling for medicines, beds and Oxygen. Critical patients are being turned away from hospitals because they've run out of capacity.

Around the world, countries are now turning away Indian travellers. At least 20 countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions on Indians.

The Maldives, Kuwait, Germany, Italy, Bangladesh, Iran and The Netherlands are among the latest to impose travel restrictions. The restrictions are ranging from tough quarantine measures to a complete ban.

So if you are planning to travel to any of these countries, check again.