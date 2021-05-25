COVID-19 in US: 2.7 million people have signed up for $1mn vaccine lottery, Ohio governor says

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday announced that over 2.7 million adult residents had registered for the chance to win $1mn in one of five weekly drawings.

In an attempt to get more and more people vaccinated, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had come up with various incentives, including, $1mn prizes and full-ride scholarships to public colleges.

During a statewide televised address, DeWine had announced that five vaccinated adults would be chosen at random to each receive a $1mn prize as part of the “Ohio Vax-a-Million” lottery.

According to DeWine in his novel coronavirus update, "After announcing this promotion, we have seen the biggest increase in vaccinations in the 16-17-year-old age group, where there was a 94% increase. Among 18-19-year-olds in the state, there has been a 46% increase," reported Crain's Cleaveland Business.

US President Joe Biden has set a target of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of the US population by July 4.

But the pace has slowed after a fast start and local, state and federal authorities have been looking for ways to get more shots in arms, sometimes partnering with restaurants and other businesses.

Promotions include free beer, free doughnuts, free baseball tickets and savings bonds for people who get vaccinated.

(With inputs from agencies)