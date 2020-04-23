Coronavirus: China announces additional USD 30 million grant for WHO

China on Thursday announced an additional USD 30 million grant to the World Health Organisation. The grant will be in addition to the USD 20 million provided by China earlier to the WHO.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang made the announcement at a media briefing.

Beijing's response came a day after Trump announced to put a "very powerful" hold on US' funding to the WHO, accusing the UN agency of being "very China-centric" and criticising it for having "missed the call" in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said China would always support the Geneva-based WHO in playing an important role in international public health and global anti-epidemic response.

Both China and the WHO faced serious criticism over lack of transparency especially about the discovery of the coronavirus in December last year and its silent spread in Wuhan until Beijing imposed lockdown in the city on January 23.

By that time, over five million people from Wuhan were reported to have left for holiday destinations at home and abroad to celebrate the Chinese new year, which many allege resulted in the spreading of the deadly virus worldwide.

China has denied the allegations of any cover-up, saying it was the first country to report COVID-19 to the WHO.