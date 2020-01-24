Coronavirus cases likely to rise in China: World Health Organisation 

According to the World Health Organisation, the number of new coronavirus cases is likely to be on the rise in China.

A WHO spokesman added that it is still too soon to evaluate the severity of the virus.

"It's still too early to draw conclusions on how severe the virus is," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told a Geneva news briefing as reported by news agency Reuters.

"The focus is not so much on the (case) numbers, which we know will go up," he added.

China, so far, had officially reported 830 confirmed cases and 25 deaths with officials scurrying to assemble another emergency clinic in just 10 days to treat patients at the focal point of the fatal virus outbreak.

In Wuhan, where more of the cases have been detected, shopping centres and streets are eerily quiet after authorities told residents not to leave the city.

On Thursday, Wuhan's local government, suspended most transport, including outgoing flights to contain the virus. There is no vaccine for this virus so far and fever, difficulty in breathing and coughing are some of its symptoms.

(With inputs from Reuters)