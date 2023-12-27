Controversial fundraiser: Dublin gunman's family seeks donations for funeral expenses

The family of a suspected Dublin gunman who attempted to kill a father and his son on Christmas Eve has launched a GoFundMe page to cover his funeral costs. The gunman identified as Tristan Sherry was stabbed to death in the aftermath of the attack he carried out at a Dublin, Ireland-based steakhouse.

What happened on Christmas Eve?

On Christmas Eve, Jason Hennessy Snr was eating at Browne's steakhouse in Blanchardstorn, west Dublic, when a gunman, believed to be Sherry, shot him in the neck.

Sherry had reportedly barged into the hospital that was packed with families, who all witnessed the attack.

However, as per Daily Mail, after entering the restaurant, Sherry was overpowered and received up to 30 stab wounds, which proved fatal.

Shocking videos from the incident uploaded on social media appear to show Sherry lying in the street covered with blood, as a patron of the restaurant hits him over the head with a chair.

Police believe that the motive for the shooting is an ongoing feud by drugs gangs in Corduff, Blanchardstown, and Finglas in north Dublin.

Following Sherry's death, the police now fear an all-out war between the two factions, and have urged the public to avoid sharing videos of the incident.

The fundraiser

Marey Hand, who identified herself as Tristan Sherry's mother, has set up a fundraiser to cover the alleged gunman's funeral costs. The fundraiser aims to collect €7,000 (around $7733.95).

The grieving mother urging for donations wrote, "Hi my name is Marey Hand and my son was murdered on Christmas Eve, his name was Tristan Sherry. We made this to raise money for his funeral cost in this difficult time. We are absolutely heartbroken that this has happened."

"He was well known for his love of motorcycles and was loved by many. He was an amazing Son, Brother, Father and Friend. We can’t believe life has to go on without him," she added.

At the time this report was published, the fundraiser had received 35 donations, totalling €620 (around $685).