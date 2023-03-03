Constance Marten and Mark Gordon charged with manslaughter, after baby remains discovered

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are facing the charge of gross negligence manslaughter after the dead baby's remains were found by the police in an area of woodland. The police found the body of the newborn on Wednesday after a massive search operation around Brighton.

Prosecutors said that the couple is also facing the accusation of concealing the birth of a child and disrupting the course of justice.

Marten, aged 35, and sex offender Gordon, aged 48, will be appearing at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The police had arrested the couple on Monday and kept him in custody for questioning before they were charged by the Crown Prosecution Service on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Thursday, the police said that it was "too early" to say when the baby died or establish its gender.

The Metropolitan Police said that a post-mortem examination would be carried out on Friday.

CPS London North's chief crown prosecutor Barry Hughes said, "These charges arise from their arrest on Monday as a result of a lengthy police investigation to establish their whereabouts and that of their baby."

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are active and that they have the right to a fair trial," he added.

Marten and Gordon were detained by the police after they went missing for 53 days as police searched the wooded area in East Sussex.

Sniffer dogs, thermal cameras, helicopters and drones were used by hundreds of officers to look for the infant.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by the Metropolitan Police because the baby was found dead during a missing persons investigation that the police were leading.

