/Considered impenetrable, Israel's Iron Dome breached. Here’s how the air defense system works

Retaliating to Israeli attacks, Iran on Friday (June 13) launched a barrage of missiles, with some reportedly striking areas in Tel Aviv. This has raised fingers at Israel’s 'impenetrable' air defence system called the Iron Dome.

Though, most of the incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome system a few buildings were hit, causing limited damage, said the Israeli military.

In a video shared on social media, and confirmed by several media outlets, a missile can be seen hitting a part of central Tel Aviv, including the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Forces.

What is Israel’s Iron Dome and its role?

The Iron Dome which is called “Kippat Barzel” in Hebrew is an air defence system developed by Israel with U.S. backing to protect Israeli citizens from aerial attacks.

Regarded as one of the most important tools in Israel’s defensive arsenal, the Iron Dome was developed in collaboration with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems with U.S. backing .

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry the system has been upgraded several times and has mostly been successful in preventing missile attacks.

For years, Israel has claimed the air defence system of having a success rate of over 90%.



How does it work?

The Iron Dome with help of radars track incoming rockets and on determining missile’s trajectory threatening a strategically important site or population center, a command and control center responds by launching its own Tamir missile to down the missile.

Interestingly, rockets that don’t pose as major threats are typically ignored and permitted to land.

According to a CNBC report, at least 10 batteries are deployed across Israel. Each of the battery equipped with three to four launchers - each launcher containing up to 20 Tamir interceptors - are designed to defend a 60-square-mile populated area.

A single Iron Dome battery costs a whopping $100 million approximately to be produced.