Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has displaced over 2 million people, says official

The conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has displaced over 2.2 millions people, a local government official told Reuters. Fighting in the region erupted in November, with about half of the local population the region after their homes were torched.

Gebremeskel Kassa, a senior official in the interim administration which has been set up in Tigray by the federal government claimed the same during an interview on the state run ETV’s Tigriniya language channel on Tuesday.

The figure is twice as much as the official estimate which stood at 950,000, including 50,000 who fled to neighbouring countries.

The federal government in Ethiopia has restricted access to the region after fighting began on November 4 between its troops and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which is a political party in control of the province.

Even though the government had declared victory in late November, TPLF has vowed to continue fighting. The conflict has brought under question the role of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who received the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.



Another official from Ethiopia’s National Disaster Risk Management Commission told Reuters on Wednesday that the figures cited by the Tigray officer were not official.

Mitiku Kassa of the commission said that 110,000 people were displaced by the conflict, and that an additional 1.8 million were in need of assessment. He added how the actual number of displaced people was set to be much higher than the current tally. On Tuesday, a UN refugee agency official claimed that Ethiopians continued to cross into neighbouring Sudan.



According to latest data from the UN refugee agency, over 56,000 people have crossed into Sudan from Tigray since the beginning of the conflict.