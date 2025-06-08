/Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot: A look at past election rally attacks on political leaders

Colombian Senator and 2026 presidential candidate Miguel Uribe was shot during a public campaign event in Bogotá’s Fontibon neighborhood on Saturday (June 8).

According to his party, the conservative Democratic Center, Uribe was shot in the back by unidentified assailants while addressing supporters in a park. He is currently hospitalised in serious condition.

The attack, which prompted swift condemnation from across the political spectrum, has once again drawn global attention to the dangers faced by politicians during campaign rallies.

Colombia’s defense minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed that a suspect has been arrested, and authorities are probing if others were involved.

Across the world, political leaders have been targeted during campaign events.

1. Shinzo Abe – Japan (July 2022)

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated while delivering a campaign speech in Nara. A gunman shot him with a homemade firearm. The attack shocked a nation known for its strict gun laws and political stability.

2. Donald Trump – United States (July 2024)

US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. A bullet grazed him, leading to a minor injury.

3. Benazir Bhutto – Pakistan (December 2007)

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was killed in a shooting and bombing attack during an election rally in Rawalpindi. The assassination marked a turning point in Pakistan’s political history and led to years of instability.

4. Yesenia Lara – Mexico (May 2025)

Yesenia Lara, a mayoral candidate in Mexico, was shot dead along with three supporters during a campaign rally. The attack underscored the rising violence plaguing Mexico’s local politics, often fueled by organised crime.

5. Rajiv Gandhi – India (May 1991)

India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu. The killing shook the nation and remains one of India’s most traumatic political assassinations.