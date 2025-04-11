Two young footballs fans died in clash with local police ahead of the Copa Libertadores football tournament match between Chile-based Colo Colo and Brazil's Fortaleza. The incident happened outside the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile on Thursday (Apr 10).

The clash happened when over a 100 fans tried to forcefully enter the stadium- leading to police using the force to stop them. There are, however, conflicting reports about fans who died.

The news agency AFP, citing those reports said that one of the fans was a 13-year-old boy while the other was an 18-year-old girl.

According to local prosecutor Francisco Morales, fans died after being crushed underneath a fence which collapsed during the altercation.

"What is known is that one of the fences crushed these two (people) and an investigation is underway into whether a police car was involved in the death," Morales told reporters about the incident.

The match was still supposed to kick-off until the crowd protested following which CONMEBOL, South American football governing body issued a statement on cancellation.

"CONMEBOL deeply regrets the death of two fans near the Monumental Stadium before the start of the match between Colo Colo and Fortaleza," the statement read. "We express our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones."

According to Santiago police general Alex Bahamondes an officer has been charged in the case and 'statements are being taken regarding the events.'

Meanwhile, Barbara Perez, the sister of the woman who died, alleged a police vehicle had driven over the fence after it fell on her relative.

"It drove over her and crushed her completely," Perez told reporters outside the hospital where her sister died.

"She arrived with no vital signs, she had a ticket in her hand and ID."