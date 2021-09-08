'Clinically vulnerable' people to get Covid vaccine’s third dose in Italy  

In the fight against coronavirus, Italy is going to give third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to ‘clinically vulnerable’ people this month.

With the move, it will become the latest country in the west to push forward with booster jabs.

Italy’s health minister Roberto Speranza said that the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine will be made available to groups of 'clinically vulnerable' people this month.

On Tuesday, Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths, up from 52 on Monday. The daily tally of new infections rose to 4,720 from 3,361, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has cut the average life expectancy in Italy by 1.2 years.

Italy’s national statistics bureau ISTAT in a report said that compared with 2019, the nationwide life expectancy for those born in 2020 has now dropped by over one year.

According to the latest figures the nationwide life expectancy at birth last year stood at 82 years, compared to 83.2 years in 2019.

For a child born in 2020, male life expectancy is nearly 80 years while for women it is 84.4 years.

"In 2020, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting sharp increase in mortality abruptly interrupted the growth in life expectancy at birth that had characterised the trend until 2019," ISTAT said.

