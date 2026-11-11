/'Climate change has disappeared from agenda': Brazil's Lula slams world's top polluters at COP Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (November 11) lashed out over the lack of climate action, criticising the biggest global emitters of greenhouse gases for remaining silent on the agenda. Speaking at the UN climate summit, he also said that global warming has "disappeared" from the international agenda.



"At G-7 and G-20 meetings, forums that bring together the biggest global emitters of greenhouse gases, concern has turned to silence," he said. "We've turned to talking more about arms and tariffs than the survival of future generations," said Lula, adding, "Energy ⁠transition ⁠started to be seen by some as a hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations."

Lula says war is straining the world

He said that with war and inflation already straining the world, tackling tomorrow’s climate crisis has become even harder, and that the planet’s fate cannot be left hostage to power struggles between nations.



"Climate agreements are the favourite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the power of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a ⁠climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its best," he said. "The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In times of polarisation, diplomacy needs to ​open windows where doors have been closed."