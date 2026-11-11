/'Climate change has disappeared from agenda': Brazil's Lula slams world's top polluters at COP Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (November 11) lashed out over the lack of climate action, criticising the biggest global emitters of greenhouse gases for remaining silent on the agenda. Speaking at the UN climate summit, he also said that global warming has "disappeared" from the international agenda.
"At G-7 and G-20 meetings, forums that bring together the biggest global emitters of greenhouse gases, concern has turned to silence," he said. "We've turned to talking more about arms and tariffs than the survival of future generations," said Lula, adding, "Energy transition started to be seen by some as a hurdle to security and the prosperity of nations."
Lula says war is straining the world
He said that with war and inflation already straining the world, tackling tomorrow’s climate crisis has become even harder, and that the planet’s fate cannot be left hostage to power struggles between nations.
"Climate agreements are the favourite targets of reactionary forces at COPs ... The privilege of veto and the power of money tip the scale. Sabotaging a climate regime is to destroy what the multilateral system has as its best," he said. "The lack of consensus cannot become a hurdle for advancement. In times of polarisation, diplomacy needs to open windows where doors have been closed."
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He also declared that Brazil has reclaimed its role in the climate fight, following an election last month in which he narrowly defeated right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro, a result that had stoked fears of setbacks for Amazon protection. “Brazil is back to defend the continuity of a healthy planet,” said the 81-year-old leftist leader, who has presided over a sharp decline in Amazon deforestation during his tenure.