Climate change affects Maasai Mara reserve in Kenya

Effects of climate change and global warming are well known. But its often seen that international community does not swing into action unless there is a visible sign of environmental destruction.

Maasai Mara, the great national reserve in Kenya is in focus due to effects climate change is having on it. The migration of wildebeests is something researchers from all over the world look forward to.

But this time, decrease in rainfall has resulted in ground being drier. This has resulted in drastic decrease in the number of wildebeests.

Decrease in wildebeest population has effect on local food chains and food webs. The herbivore wildebeests are food of predators like lions and hyenas.

"They play a very important role in Maasai Mara," said Sitoti Silantoi of Mara Predator Conservation Project.

"If you cut down this main source of food, then basically the predators won't make it, especially lions and hyenas," he added.

Lack of water is also proving to be a challenge for all animals. The conditions are less than optimal.

Animals wandering and seeking other water sources poses risks of its own. When animals wander off-reserve, there are more chances of them coming in contact with humans. This increases chances of animal-human conflict in which the animal may end up getting killed.