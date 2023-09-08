CIA releases video to target Russia, appeals to tell truth about system

Central Intelligence Agency, the spy agency of the United States, has appealed to the Russians by releasing a video, which targets Moscow officials as they say they want to tell the truth about a system it said is riddled with lying sycophants. It comes amid their effort to recruit more Russians as spies.

In July, CIA Director William Burns said that the agency won't let go of a rare opportunity to hire spies as there is disaffection among some Russians over the war in Ukraine.

Now, the agency has released a video in Russian titled, "Why I made contact with the CIA - for myself" on the social media platform. The video shows what is clearly supposed to be a Russian official walking through the snow in what looks like a Russian city.

"I insisted to everyone that it was unscrupulous to distort the truth in reports but those who rose through the ranks were those who did that very thing," the voiceover says in Russian and translated by news agency Reuters.

In the video, an actor is playing a Russian official, who can be seen entering a Russian government building and showing his pass above the double-headed eagle of Russia.

"Before I believed that the truth had some value. Those around you may not want to hear the truth. But we do," the voiceover said, further detailing how can the CIA be contacted.

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media.

The CIA released a new recruiting video targeting employees of the Russian security services and the military.pic.twitter.com/iHmT9wwnQh — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) September 7, 2023 ×

After major failures over the 9/11 attacks and the US war in Iraq, US and British spy agencies claimed an intelligence victory over the Russian invasion of Ukraine by warning of the Kremlin's plans way in advance.

Moscow is so difficult for Western spies to operate in that they developed "Moscow Rules" in Soviet times to guard against complacency. It has been updated for modern Russia.

Russia accuses Britain and the United States of supporting Ukraine in an attempt to cleave Russia apart and grab its natural resources - assertions Washington and London strongly deny.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE