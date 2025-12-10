/Chinese woman uses ‘3.5kg per shot’ weight-loss injections — What happened next was terrifying

A 28-year-old woman from Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, experienced severe complications, including vomiting blood, after she paid US$130 for a weight-loss treatment package that assured a 3.5kg loss per shot, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

As per the report, the woman, identified as Chen, came across an advertisement for the weight loss injections through a friend's social media post. She paid 900 yuan (US$130) for a set of three jabs, which was marketed as a complete treatment.

Although she used only half of the suggested dosage, she still experienced severe side effects. Chen lost 5kg in just four days, but soon began vomiting green and yellow fluid, a sign of bile reflux and damage to the stomach lining. Her condition worsened as she started vomiting blood. She was admitted to the hospital, where doctors said her body had suffered significant harm and advised her to avoid trying to conceive for at least a year.

The weight-loss injections were unregulated

"In the first three days, I really did lose almost a kilogram a day. I lost 5kg in total over just four days," Chen said as quoted. "On the fourth day, I started vomiting green and yellow fluids. At the hospital, they told me it was bile, and I had already burned the lining of my stomach. While lying down for an electrocardiogram, I suddenly vomited blood. My digestive tract was damaged and already bleeding," he added.

"At that point, my pulse had stopped. I was not aware of anything: blood draws, emergency procedures and atrial fibrillation treatment. I only learned about it after regaining consciousness. My boyfriend told me I had come very close to receiving a critical condition notice."