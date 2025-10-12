/Chinese ship 'rams' Philippine government boat in disputed South China Sea

A Philippine government vessel anchored near an island in a disputed part of the South China Sea was “deliberately" hit by a Chinese ship, claimed Manila’s coast guard on Sunday (Oct 12). The Chinese maritime forces also used water canons while they rammed the Filipino government ship.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard three vessels, including the government's BRP Datu Pagbuaya were anchored near the Manila-controlled island to protect local fishermen when the Chinese ship threatened them by using water cannon.

Such incidents of confrontation between the two countries is nothing new. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea which is vital for annual ship trade worth over $3 trillion.

South China Sea accounts for a third of the global maritime trade. According to an estimate 80 percent of China's energy imports and 40 percent of China's total trade passes through the disputed South China Sea, which the Chinese threaten to dominate.

China makes the claim over the South China Sea despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in 2016 that China's claims in the South China Sea, particularly on its resources, had no basis in international law. It was a big relief for Philippines but China hardly pays any heed to the ruling and continues to pressurise Manila to agree to its conditions.