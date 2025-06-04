/Chinese nationals with links to CCP arrested in US for smuggling biological pathogen, FBI Director calls it 'agroterrorism'

FBI Director Kash Patel has confirmed that two Chinese nationals were arrested in the United States for allegedly trying to smuggle "a dangerous pathogen into the country."



In a post on X, Patel said that one of the Chinese nationals has been identified as Yunqing Jian. He added that Jian allegedly smuggled "a dangerous fungus called 'Fusarium graminearum,' which is an agroterrorism agent" to University of Michigan. He also said that Jian had expressed loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party and had received funding from the Chinese government for similar work on this pathogen in China.



Revealing details about the second national who has been arrested, Patel said that he is the boyfriend of Jian - Zunyong Liu. Patel accused Liu of lying and then admitting that he has smuggled 'Fusarium graminearum' into America —through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport — so that he too could conduct research the University of Michigan.



"Both individuals have been charged with conspiracy, smuggling goods into the United States, false statements, and visa fraud," Patel wrote in his post on X.

In a statement about the case, United States Attorney Gorgon stated, “The alleged actions of these Chinese nationals—including a loyal member of the Chinese Communist Party—are of the gravest national security concerns. These two aliens have been charged with smuggling a fungus that has been described as a ‘potential agroterrorism weapon’ into the heartland of America, where they apparently intended to use a University of Michigan laboratory to further their scheme.”



The statement added, “These individuals exploited their access to laboratory facilities at a local university to engage in the smuggling of biological pathogens, an act that posed an imminent threat to public safety.”

Chinese Communist Party (CCP) links

Coming down heavily on the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Patel said, "This case is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply, which would have grave consequences... putting American lives and our economy at serious risk."



The Trump administration had earlier accused Harvard University of providing space to students with ties to the CCP. The Trump administration declared that it would "aggressively" revoke Chinese students' visas.



The FBI director revealed that the fungus can cause a disease called "head blight." Jian will be appearing this afternoon in federal court in Detroit for her initial appearance on the complaint, the Justice Department statement stated. The Justice Department added that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

What is "head blight?"

Kash Patel said that head blight is a disease of wheat, barley, maize, and rice, that causes significant health issues in humans and livestock. The FBI director did not specify how the fungus effects humans and livestock. He said that head blight is responsible for billions of dollars of losses worldwide each year.