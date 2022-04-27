Chinese drone maker DJI suspends business with Russia, Ukraine

Chinese drone maker DJI suspended all business operations in Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

DJI said it will temporarily suspend operations even though reports said it was not due to Western sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia's regional governor in the Kursk region Roman Starovoyt said Russian forces had shot down two Ukrainian drones.

Ukraine had earlier criticised DJI for allowing Russian forces to use its technology. Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had questioned DJI's move.

Russia's emergency ministry had said a large fuel depot had caught fire in Bryansk town. Amid the war, Turkey said it was still negotiating with Russia over advanced missile defence systems.

Turkey had procured Russia's S-400 missile defence system in 2019. Erdogan's regime is now awaiting delivery of the second batch of the Russian surface-to-air missile.

(With inputs from Agencies)

