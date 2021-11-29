China's President Xi Jinping pledges 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to African nations.

Out of these donate 600 million doses will be donated directly, while the remaining 400 million doses would come from other sources, such as investments in production sites.

During the China-Africa summit in Senegal's capital Dakar, Jinping also said a cross-border yuan centre would be set up to provide African financial institutions with a credit line of $10 billion.

Senegal's Foreign Minister Aissata Tall Sall said she hoped China would lend support in the fight against insecurity in the conflict-ridden Sahel region.

Also read | China's CDC says there would 630,000 daily COVID-19 cases if it follows 'US-style' method

Islamist militants are active across much of the Sahel, south of the Sahara desert, waging a conflict that has continued for years despite the presence of French troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

Aissata reiterated that the country recognised the "One China" policy, referring to a core Chinese government policy that states Taiwan is part of China.

Also see | This is China's anti-submarine aircraft which targets Taiwan

The summit follows a visit this month from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to African nations Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, against a backdrop of growing rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

China invests heavily in Africa, and is the continent's largest trading partner with direct trade worth over $200 billion in 2019, according to the Chinese embassy in Dakar.

(With inputs from agencies)